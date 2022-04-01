Search

Angus Robertson to visit US and Canada to strengthen links with Scotland

The links between Scotland, Canada and the United States will be highlighted by External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson when he visits North America to mark Tartan Day.

Mr Robertson will underline the enduring cultural, historical, educational and economic ties between the countries as he engages with business leaders, political representatives, diaspora groups and cultural organisations in Ontario, New York and Washington DC.

As part of his visit, he will see Niagara Falls illuminated in blue and white, in a special celebration of the links between Scotland and Canada.

Tartan Day is celebrated on April 6 as part of Tartan Week which culminates in the Tartan Day parade in New York on April 9.

Mr Robertson said: “International trade and investment is key to growing our economy, and this week in Canada and the US I will emphasise the Scottish Government’s role in working with partners to support Scottish companies, and the benefits to investors of working with the Scottish Government and Scottish Development International.

“These thriving modern links can only add to the strong and time-tested relationship between North America and Scotland, which is forged in history and renewed each year in the warm and colourful celebration of Tartan Day.

“This year, in particular, Tartan Day, on 6 April, is a timely reminder of the importance of friendship and community between nations, of celebrating shared histories, nurturing relationships, and upholding the values that we share and hold dear.”

The Scottish Government said that during his visit, Mr Robertson will meet with the US Government’s State Department to discuss the continuing warm relations between the US and Scotland, as well as a series of businesses which are investing in Scotland.

Mr Robertson will meet with the Friends of Scotland Congressional Caucus in Washington DC, and members of Scottish diaspora groups in New York City, to celebrate the historic connections between Scotland and the United States.

He will also attend a VisitScotland event to discuss modern and sustainable tourism at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

