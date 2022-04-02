Search

02 Apr 2022

Police say concerns are ‘growing’ over welfare of missing man and woman

Police say concerns are ‘growing’ over welfare of missing man and woman

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Concern is growing for a missing young man and woman believed to be travelling together.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Keiran Elston, 20, and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21, from Fife.

The pair were seen getting on a bus to Dundee outside the station in Leuchars at about 1.15pm on Tuesday March 29.

It is believed they may have travelled to Edinburgh city centre.

Mr Elston is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a peach-coloured hoodie and a black jacket.

Ms Rennie is about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with long red or auburn-coloured hair. When last seen, she was wearing a long T-shirt, shorts and open-toed shoes.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for the welfare of both Jamie-Lee and Keiran and I am asking anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, if they hear about this appeal, I am asking them to please contact us to let us know they are safe and well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media