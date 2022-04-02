Search

03 Apr 2022

TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland is ‘getting worse’

TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland is ‘getting worse’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

TV presenter Jean Johannson has spoken out about facing racism in Scotland, insisting that the problem is “getting worse”.

Johannson, a reporter for BBC’s The One Show and presenter on both Animal Park and A Place In The Sun, recalled her experiences growing up in Scotland in the 1980s and 1990s – revealing she was spat at in the face as a 17-year-old.

But speaking in a BBC documentary Disclosure: The Truth About Scotland And Racism, she said: “When I compare what I heard to my upbringing in the 80s and 90s I can honestly say things are getting worse.”

The TV presenter, who was born in Port Glasgow in the West of Scotland, said she had known doing the show would “stir up all kinds of emotions and force me to not only face my past but confront the present day reality for people who look like me”.

She added: “I approached the project from a place of privilege in terms of my lifestyle, job, profile and circumstances, I now realise those things have shielded me from what’s really going on around me and the reality for people who look like me.

“I’ve had my eyes opened. It’s not the Scotland I grew up in. I don’t have all the answers but from the people I’ve spoken to I think education is the key and allyship and community are incredibly important.”

Nasar Meer, Professor of Race Identity and Citizenship at the University of Edinburgh, told the programme that while “about a third” of people from black and ethnic minorities in Scotland say they routinely experience racial discrimination, “about 60% of the people who say they have experienced racial discrimination haven’t reported it to any kind of authority”.

Prof Meer stated: “Poverty is a really good example of the issue of ethnic and racial disparities in Scotland.

“So while only making up about 4% of the Scottish population, black and ethnic minorities make up 11% of the population of people deemed to be living in poverty. And that’s the number which is actually getting higher.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University rector Debora Kayembe told the show: “The more I go further up into the society, the more racism gets worse.”

She recalled “being targeted when I had my portrait erected at the Royal Society of Edinburgh”, adding that “many people were not happy” for her portrait to go on display.

Asked how she felt about being made rector of the University of Edinburgh, Ms Kayembe said: “It’s a great feeling, but once the robe is off and you’re not in this court where the meeting takes place, someone sees you as  only a black woman. It’s always diminishing. It’s always degrading.”

Disclosure: The Truth About Scotland And Racism, will be broadcast on April 4 at 8pm on BBC One Scotland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media