03 Apr 2022

More than £100 million to go on support for long-term unemployed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

The Scottish Government is pledging up to £113 million will be spent this year to help support those at risk of long-term unemployment.

The money will help provide what the government said would be “tailored services based on local needs” to ensure that those who are out of work can be helped to find a job.

The Scottish Government has already produced  No One Left Behind, a strategy for the delivery of employability services – with this including the Yong Person’s Guarantee, which aims to ensure that everyone aged between 16 and 24 is in education, training, an apprenticeship, job or similar.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said that “redesigning services” around the needs of those who use them was “part of the bold steps” the Scottish Government was taking to achieve the aims set out in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

He stated: “If delivering on our objectives involves change to get a better outcome for the people of Scotland, we won’t duck from that challenge.

“We have always been clear that No One Left Behind places people at the centre of employability services and support, to give them help tailored to their specific needs.

“I’m pleased that in 2022-23 we are able to invest up to £113 million to support those at risk of long-term unemployment.”

Mr Lochhead said: “This investment will build on existing support to deliver more localised help around employability and skills to people most disadvantaged in the labour market.

“It will also align more closely with other local services in housing, justice, advice, and health.”

News

