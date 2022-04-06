Search

06 Apr 2022

Widow of senior Scottish Government official feels ‘let down’ after his death

Widow of senior Scottish Government official feels ‘let down’ after his death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

Nicola Sturgeon has “absolutely” failed to ensure the case of a senior Scottish Government official who died after contracting coronavirus while in hospital for cancer treatment is fully investigated, his widow has claimed.

Louise Slorance said she feels “let down by everybody involved”, as she claimed a lack of answers over her husband Andrew’s care has left his family unable to properly grieve.

Mr Slorance, a father of five and the head of the Scottish Government’s response and communication unit, was being treated for cancer at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in 2020 when he tested positive for coronavirus.

However Mrs Slorance said she later discovered he also had aspergillus – a fungal infection caused by a type of mould – when she went through his medical notes.

First Minister Ms Sturgeon has previously pledged that her Government will “do everything possible to ensure that Andrew’s family get the answers that they are seeking”.

Speaking in November last year she said: “I will not and this Government will not tolerate cover-ups or secrecy on the part of any health board, and where there are concerns about that we will address those concerns.”

But Mrs Slorance, who first spoke publicly about her husband’s death in November 2021, claimed that the health board involved, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, “seem very reluctant to give me information”.

She told the BBC: “My family and I need answers, we need to be able to grieve. We can’t grieve with no answers and no explanation.

“I feel very let down by everybody involved – the heath board, the Government, and the fact that the First Minister has referred to Andrew as a friend.

“As a friend, surely she can understand why his family desperately need the answers as to what happened.

“I don’t know whether her involvement has been too hands-off and that’s why the external review hasn’t met the purpose it was supposed to, or I suppose I’m incredibly suspicious that everything that has been done to date has been done in order to make sure that the truth doesn’t come out and that it’s for a cover-up.”

Asked whether she feels Ms Sturgeon has failed in her commitment to fully investigate her husband’s death, she replied: “Absolutely.”

Mrs Slorance has now written to the First Minister on the matter.

A Scottish Government spokesman told the BBC: “Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have extended an invitation to discuss Andrew’s care, and this offer remains open.

“We would encourage Mrs Slorance to take the opportunity to meet with NHS GGC clinicians and ask those questions pertinent to Andrew’s care.”

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde told the BBC: “At all times our clinicians follow rigorous national processes governing documentation on death certificates.

“It is inconceivable that any clinician would agree to withhold information from a death certificate in order to protect the reputation of the service or a hospital.

“We also strongly refute that individuals within the organisation would ask any clinician to do so.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media