06 Apr 2022

Weekly coronavirus cases in Scotland fall by a third, statistics show

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Weekly coronavirus cases have decreased by almost a third, Public Health Scotland figures showed.

In the week ending April 3, there were 48,199 cases of Covid-19 which were identified by PCR or lateral flow devices – a 32.9% drop from the previous week.

And in the week ending April 3, 5,097 – or 10% – of all reported cases were determined to be reinfections when applying the 90-day threshold, the official report outlines.

However, the number of people admitted to hospital with a positive Covid-19 test has increased.

In the week ending March 29, there were 1,343 admissions to hospital with a positive test – an increase of 14.8% from four weeks prior.

The highest number of new admissions are in those aged 80 and over.

It follows the announcement that Scotland recorded a further 7,315 cases of Covid-19 and a further 31 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours, figures showed.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government showed the overall number of people who have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus had increased to 11,582.

According to the figures, there were 2,338 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a drop of 42 from the previous day’s total.

This included 24 people who are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 4,365,478 people in Scotland have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 4,096,193 have had two doses and 3,456,388 people have had a third dose or booster jag.

