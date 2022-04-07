Chairman appointed to committee on Scotland’s preparedness for future pandemics

A new chairman has been appointed to a committee which will oversee Scotland’s preparedness for future pandemics.

Professor Andrew Morris, professor of medicine and vice principal of data science at the University of Edinburgh and director and CEO of Health Data Research UK, has taken up the role on the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).

The committee’s remit involves ensuring that the country and its public health system are as prepared as possible for any risks of future emerging threats.

The committee met on Thursday to discuss how it will fulfil the First Minister’s commission to advise on how Scotland can be as prepared as possible should such an event arise in the future.

Its members will then prepare an initial report on priorities within six months, with a final report expected to be produced within a further 18 months.

The establishment of the group was a commitment of the new Scottish Government to deliver during its first 100 days in office.

Prof Morris is also the chairman of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Advisory Group, which will continue to advise on scientific and technical aspects of the current pandemic as necessary.

Prof Morris said: “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to address these important issues.

“We will engage with clinicians and the wider scientific community in Scotland to ensure that our work is informed by a range of expertise.

“We will also look to international experience to ensure our report reflects the global nature of pandemics and the international learning that will help us best prepare Scotland to face the future.”

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, added: “We are very pleased that Professor Andrew Morris has agreed to be the chair of the SCoPP.

“He is adept at distilling complicated science and disparate views into clear and succinct advice to the Scottish Government.

“His reputation with his peers and internationally means we will benefit from his expertise and ability as well as his wide range of contacts from the UK and beyond.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship as we move through the stages of the pandemic.”