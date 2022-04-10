Labour hits out at ‘eye watering’ cost of NHS bank and agency nurses

The NHS in Scotland paid an “eye watering” £236 million for bank and agency nurses in one year, with Labour saying the figures showed the SNP’s “complete failure to support our nursing workforce”.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie hit out after figures showed that spending by NHS Scotland on bank staff in the 12 months up to the end of March 2021 amounted to £196.7 million.

Spending on bank staff has risen by 128.3% over the last decade, NHS Scotland workforce statistics showed.

Meanwhile, spending on agency staff in the year to the end of March 2021 amounted to £39.3 million – with this total having risen by 802.3% since 2011.

The Scottish Government stressed that spending on agency nurses represented less than 1% of staff costs for the NHS in Scotland, pointing out that the “majority of temporary staffing comes from the NHS Staff Bank – which has NHS staff on NHS contracts”.

But with vacancies within nursing and midwifery having reached a record high at the end of 2021, and figures showing the equivalent of almost 6,700 full time posts were unfilled, Ms Baillie voiced concerns.

She said: “The facts are clear for all to see – the SNP’s complete failure to support our nursing workforce has led to yawning chasms in staffing levels and an eyewatering bill on the public purse.

“Make no mistake, this is the price of SNP failure.”

Ms Baillie, also Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, added: “Scotland’s heroic nursing workforce go above and beyond for patients everyday, but they are being failed by a government unwilling to act.

“If we are to get to grips with this crisis in nurse staffing, we need a proper plan to get the skilled nursing staff we need – including incentivising agency and bank nurses into the ranks of our NHS.

“Failure to act now will only lead to a soaring cost to the taxpayer and even more pressure on our overworked nursing staff.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said ministers are “fully aware of the difficult circumstances that boards and frontline staff are working in”, adding this was why work had been done “to ensure that our NHS maintains the increased numbers of staff we’ve seen over the past 10 consecutive years”.

The spokesperson said: “Nursing and midwifery staff numbers are at record high levels across the country – up by 14.5%.

“We have also continued our long term investment in nursing and midwifery education, with record numbers of funded places this academic year.

“Student nurses and midwives entering funded degree programmes will increase for the tenth consecutive year in 2022-23, meaning student places have doubled in the last decade.

“We have also committed over £1 billion to our NHS Recovery Plan, and £300 million which was announced last winter to support additional recruitment, which is already paying off.”