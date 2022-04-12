Search

12 Apr 2022

Tributes to ‘much loved’ man who died after diving incident

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved family man” who died following a diving incident.

Les Elder, 45, got into difficulty during an organised dive near Kinghorn beach at Burntisland in Fife on Sunday, April 10.

The incident was reported to police at around 9.55am and Mr Elder was recovered from the water but died a short time later.

In a statement issued through police his family said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Elder was from the Saline area.

As with all sudden deaths, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

News

