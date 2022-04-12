Search

Man dies after early morning crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

The collision happened on the A723 Carfin to Holytown link road, Motherwell at around 5.45am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in North Lanarkshire, which involved a black Mercedes car and a brown UPS heavy goods vehicle.

Sergeant John Tait said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0372 of Tuesday 12 April 12, 2022.

