Search

12 Apr 2022

Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.

The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were among the recipients.

Inevitably, calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.

On Twitter, the First Minister said: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.

“The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.

“And he should take his out of touch Chancellor with him.”

Ms Sturgeon’s deputy John Swinney added: “The Prime Minister broke the law he put in place. He must resign.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also joined calls for the two to resign, urging voters in the local elections to “send the Tories a message”.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law. The United Kingdom deserves better. They must resign,” he said on Twitter.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is yet to make a statement on the matter, after he retracted his letter to the backbench 1922 Committee seeking a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister over the partygate issue, citing the need for stability in government during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Mr Ross and his colleagues north of the border were among the most vocal Tory members calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, before saying he believed his removal would be “a big boost for Vladimir Putin”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media