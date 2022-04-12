Search

13 Apr 2022

Ruth Davidson to join Scottish Conservative campaign trail

Ruth Davidson to join Scottish Conservative campaign trail

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Ruth Davidson will join Douglas Ross on the local election campaign trail on Wednesday, as they make their party’s pitch to pro-union voters.

The former Scottish Conservative leader will say Tory votes can stop SNP-Labour coalitions after the council election in May.

Baroness Davidson is due to attend a campaign event in Edinburgh on Wednesday with Mr Ross.

She will speak to voters and help activists deliver leaflets.

Ahead of the event, Baroness Davidson said: “In council areas across Scotland, just a few hundred more votes for Scottish Conservative candidates could make all the difference towards beating the SNP.

“The stakes are high. If Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates get in, they’ll push the agenda of the SNP Government.

“They won’t stand up to council funding cuts.

“They’ll nod through workplace parking taxes.

“The sad truth is, Labour candidates will help them.

“That’s what they’ve done in Edinburgh and in each of the six councils across Scotland where Labour work hand-in-hand with the SNP.”

She continued: “There’s only one way to be sure of stopping the threat of SNP-Labour coalitions dancing to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune, and that’s to vote Scottish Conservative.

“If pro-UK voters come together just like last year, the Scottish Conservatives can stop SNP-Labour coalitions and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media