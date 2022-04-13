Search

13 Apr 2022

Two new trade and investment envoys appointed for US markets

Two new trade and investment envoys appointed for US markets

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Two new trade and investment envoys have been appointed to promote Scotland’s business interests to markets in the US.

Suneil Mishra and Andy MacMillan, who are both based in California, will help in identifying opportunities in new international markets, as well as supporting export interests through trade-related visits and events.

Mr Mishra is president of Mishra Consulting LLC and has worked in new and emerging technologies for more than 25 years, while Mr Macmillan is a tech and enterprise software company executive.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee said: “Our growth export plan, A Trading Nation, committed to expanding the volunteer envoy network to up to 12, and it’s great to have Suneil and Andy on board, taking our numbers up to 11.

“The network has already had great success in opening doors, and identifying strategic opportunities to support our export, capital investment and foreign direct investment efforts.

“Our USA-based envoys can provide further insights, intelligence, introductions and advocacy focused on building trade, as well as inward and capital investor relations, with a particular focus on high growth markets in technology.

“One of the key ambitions in our national strategy for economic transformation is to harness trade to support our wider economic, social and environmental aims, by opening new markets and building a fairer and more equal society.”

Mr Mishra said: “Andy and I are excited to raise the profile of Scotland in the most technologically advanced and largest economy in the world.

“We will not only be promoting Scotland as a source for innovative solutions in this competitive market but also as a destination for expanding the global footprint of US companies.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media