Search

13 Apr 2022

Private hospital taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran for new treatment network

Private hospital taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran for new treatment network

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

A private healthcare hospital has been taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran to become part of a network of 10 national treatment centres.

Carrick Glen Clinic has been purchased for £1.8 million and will specialise in orthopaedics. The NHS will take over occupancy of the building on May 14, and consultation with staff regarding future employment arrangements is under way.

The national treatment centre (NTC) programme forms part of planned NHS recovery, and once fully operational it will deliver capacity for more than 40,000 additional surgeries and procedures in Scotland each year.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will announce the purchase during a visit on Wednesday to University Hospital Ayr, where he will meet staff and patients at the orthopaedics services department.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am very pleased that Carrick Glen Hospital will become a national treatment centre specialising in orthopaedics.

“These centres will mark the largest expansion in elective care capacity in NHS Scotland with an overall investment of over £400 million.

“We know that the pandemic has taken its toll on services like orthopaedics, but the network of NTCs will help address this and will be central to NHS recovery.

“I would like to thank the NHS Ayrshire & Arran team for their continued hard work and determination to progress the new centre during a time of continued significant pressure.”

Dr Joellene Mitchell, consultant anaesthetist and co-clinical lead for the NTC Ayrshire & Arran, said: “We are excited about the purchase of Carrick Glen Hospital to become NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s new national treatment centre and what that will mean for residents of Ayrshire and Arran.

“The NTC aims to create additional access to theatre sessions, increase orthopaedic inpatient beds and improve orthopaedic pathways through a whole-scale review and redesign of processes, services, staffing and accommodation.

“It will complement the elective centre of excellence on the University Hospital Ayr site, and will mean that we can treat more patients, reducing waiting times and improving patient experience.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media