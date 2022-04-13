Almost 100,000 children receive full allocation of funded care

Almost 100,000 children in Scotland received the full allocation of funded childcare in January, a new report shows.

The Scottish Government’s “flagship” policy – which sought to provide 1,140 hours of funded early learning and childcare per year to children aged between two and five years old – was rolled out in August after a Covid-19 related delay.

In just four months, 111,574 children were accessing funded care, 97,887 (88%) of whom are on track to receive the full 1,140 hours.

According to the Scottish Government, families receiving the full allocation will save as much as £4,900 per year.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said: It’s fantastic to see so many families accessing funded ELC and making significant savings – particularly at a time when so many are struggling with cost-of-living increases.

“As well as saving families money, funded ELC brings real benefits for children.

“Providing access to free, high-quality early learning and childcare enriches children’s early years and provides them with skills and confidence for starting school and beyond. It also supports parents’ ability to work, train or study.”

Of all the childcare offered, a new report by the Scottish Government showed 68% of children use a local authority-run facility, compared to 31% from private providers and 1% using childminders.