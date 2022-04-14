Search

14 Apr 2022

Labour vows to prioritise ‘waste crisis’ and boost high streets in Glasgow

Labour vows to prioritise ‘waste crisis’ and boost high streets in Glasgow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Addressing Glasgow’s “waste crisis”, redeveloping its high streets and reopening community hubs are among Scottish Labour’s priorities for the city.

Leader Anas Sarwar launched Labour’s manifesto for the city for the upcoming local elections at Mount Vernon Community Hall, in the east end, on Thursday.

The party is looking to take back control of Glasgow City Council from the SNP, which took over at the last local government election in 2017.

Until then, the council had been under Labour leadership since its creation.

Mr Sarwar said “the best thing” that could happen for Glasgow is “that we get rid” of current council leader Susan Aitken in the vote on May 5.

Ms Aitken has said she would be open to working in coalition with Scottish Labour should no majority emerge in the poll.

But Mr Sarwar made it clear that he would not budge on his reluctance to form a coalition with either the SNP or the Tories in any council area.

He told the PA news agency: “We want to elect as many Labour councillors as possible and as many Labour councils as possible, and why would we do a deal with two political parties that are bad for our city?

“Both are damaging our city, both are taking our city backwards.”

The party’s manifesto for Glasgow pledges to prioritise dealing with the cleansing issues, including the creation of 250 new jobs in cleansing services.

The SNP administration has come under fire for problems including fly-tipping, overflowing bins and reports of rats throughout the city.

Councillor Malcolm Cunning, leader for the Labour Party in Glasgow, said: “Over the past five years, under the current SNP administration, 269 posts have been lost within cleansing and we need to get as many as possible back into place to actually be lifting the bins, to be actually cleaning the streets.

“That’s the only way to make an improvement.”

When asked if the pandemic could be blamed for such issues around the city, Mr Cunning added: “The pandemic has brought things to a head. The pandemic is not the underlying cause.

“The underlying cause is 10 years – in fact, more – of consistent cuts to Glasgow’s budget and local authority budgets across Scotland, where somewhere between £300 million and £350 million has been robbed.”

Labour will also aim to encourage more businesses into Glasgow’s high streets, amid a challenging time for physical stores in the aftermath of coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Cunning pointed to cities such as Leeds and Manchester, saying they have seen recovery in their high streets at a faster rate than Glasgow.

“What we don’t need are more and more working parties,” he said. “What we need are things getting done.”

Mr Sarwar added the party will also focus on “encouraging more tourism, making it more attractive for people to invest and open up in the city centres and the high streets, linking housing policy, and changing the culture of offline versus online” in its bid to aid recovery.

Labour will also set out to reopen community facilities – such as libraries, museums and community centres – in order to revitalise local neighbourhoods, and will support the building of 6,500 new affordable homes in the city.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media