Search

15 Apr 2022

Nicola Sturgeon to launch SNP campaign bus ahead of local elections

Nicola Sturgeon to launch SNP campaign bus ahead of local elections

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Nicola Sturgeon is set to launch the SNP’s campaign bus which will tour Scotland in the 21 days before the local elections.

The party says its campaign is stepping up a gear with a focus on the cost-of-living crisis.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the bus will stop in nine council areas including Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Edinburgh and the three Lothians authorities.

The First Minister said SNP politicians will put cost of living issues front and centre of their priorities, saying the Conservatives are distracted by lawbreaking in Whitehall.

Speaking ahead of the bus launch on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said: “In the midst of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, the May 5 election was already shaping up to be important – but after an extraordinary week people across Scotland will have the opportunity to cast their verdict on the law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor, and the shameful attempts by leading Tories to defend them.

“With less than three weeks until Scotland goes to the polls, the SNP are out campaigning for every vote, in every community across Scotland.

“We are using every power at our disposal to help families in tough times, and the top priority of every SNP councillor elected will be to help ease the cost-of-living squeeze – supporting those on the lowest incomes and tackling fuel poverty.

“Our action stands in stark contrast to the inaction from the Westminster Government – and that’s why this election is so important.

“We need to come together as a country and send a message that the callous indifference on rising energy and food bills from Westminster will not be tolerated, and that it is untenable to have law-breakers occupying 10 and 11 Downing Street.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media