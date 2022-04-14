Nicola Sturgeon to launch SNP campaign bus ahead of local elections

Nicola Sturgeon is set to launch the SNP’s campaign bus which will tour Scotland in the 21 days before the local elections.

The party says its campaign is stepping up a gear with a focus on the cost-of-living crisis.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the bus will stop in nine council areas including Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Edinburgh and the three Lothians authorities.

The First Minister said SNP politicians will put cost of living issues front and centre of their priorities, saying the Conservatives are distracted by lawbreaking in Whitehall.

Speaking ahead of the bus launch on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said: “In the midst of an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, the May 5 election was already shaping up to be important – but after an extraordinary week people across Scotland will have the opportunity to cast their verdict on the law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor, and the shameful attempts by leading Tories to defend them.

“With less than three weeks until Scotland goes to the polls, the SNP are out campaigning for every vote, in every community across Scotland.

“We are using every power at our disposal to help families in tough times, and the top priority of every SNP councillor elected will be to help ease the cost-of-living squeeze – supporting those on the lowest incomes and tackling fuel poverty.

“Our action stands in stark contrast to the inaction from the Westminster Government – and that’s why this election is so important.

“We need to come together as a country and send a message that the callous indifference on rising energy and food bills from Westminster will not be tolerated, and that it is untenable to have law-breakers occupying 10 and 11 Downing Street.”