15 Apr 2022

Liberal Democrats can ‘speak for rural Scotland’, says Cole-Hamilton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has said his party can “speak for rural Scotland” as the local government election approaches.

Alex Cole-Hamilton was speaking as the Lib Dems campaigned in Strathtay in Perth and Kinross.

He said he had met former Conservative voters who were “absolutely scunnered” by the Prime Minister’s involvement in partygate on his tour across the country, and promised his party would deliver more than “Tory sleaze and SNP incompetence”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton set out a number of policies intended to help those living in rural communities, including tackling poor road conditions, seeking an extension to the Rural and Island Housing Fund, securing connections to superfast broadband and supporting stronger health services to ensure people can be cared for closer to home.

He also set out pledges on encouraging rural colleges to become enterprise hubs, and campaigning for rural communities to have “enhanced consultation rights and consideration”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “On my tour around the country, I keep meeting former Conservative voters who are absolutely scunnered at the way the Prime Minister has behaved.

“They played their part and kept each other safe, while he partied in Downing Street.

“They work hard and pay their taxes while the Chancellor does nothing to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“I want Scottish Liberal Democrats to be the voice of rural Scotland. Our councillors are hardworking local champions who will stand up their communities and send a message that voters are demanding better than Tory sleaze and SNP incompetence.

“We have a positive plan to support rural communities and ensure that every corner of Scotland can flourish.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton was joined on his visit by Clare McLaren, the party’s agriculture spokesperson.

Ms McLaren added: “With my years of experience in agriculture and rural industries, I will be helping the party to develop a new policy agenda for remote and rural communities.

“From encouraging rural colleges to meet local skills needs, to tackling the chronically poor condition of local roads and securing access to the superfast broadband which communities need to thrive, Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors can deliver for rural Scotland.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “The Lib Dems are such a small party that they have no hope of standing up to the SNP.

“They went backwards at least year’s election and they’re no longer even considered a party in the Scottish Parliament anymore.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength right across Scotland to beat the SNP and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

