Search

16 Apr 2022

Man killed in five-vehicle Highlands crash named

Man killed in five-vehicle Highlands crash named

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

A man who died in a crash involving five vehicles in the Highlands has been named by police.

Gordon Innes, 58 from Invergordon, was killed in an incident involving two lorries and three cars.

He was the driver of one of the lorries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Innes’s family said in a statement he would be “sorely missed”.

The crash took place on Tuesday on the A9 near Alness at around 12.25pm.

The statement from the lorry driver’s family added: “We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”

Other drivers involved were checked by ambulance crews but were not taken to hospital.

Sergeant Kate Park asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 1197 of April 12.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media