16 Apr 2022

14-year-old boy sexually assaulted in public toilets in city park

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

A 14-year-old boy has been left “exceptionally upset” after he was sexually assaulted by a man aged around 70 at public toilets in a park.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Friday in the public toilets at the east side of The Meadows near Hope Park Terrace in Edinburgh.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with white stubble.

He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and a flat cap and used a walking stick.

The man approached the teenager and sexually assaulted him, then left when a member of the public entered the toilets.

Police are keen to trace the member of the public who walked into the toilets while the assault was happening.

Detective Inspector Grant Paterson said: “This attack has left the teenage boy exceptionally upset.

“We have officers on patrol in the area and if anyone has any concerns please speak to them or call us.

“This part of The Meadows would have been busy and I am asking anyone who saw this man or who may know who he is to get in touch.

“In particular, I am asking the member of the public who walked into the toilets as this was happening to get in touch.

“You may have information that is vital to our inquiries.”

After leaving the toilets the suspect walked off towards the crossroads at Hope Park Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2466 of Friday April 15 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

