Search

18 Apr 2022

Health chief worried about ‘overwhelmed’ health service as mask mandate ends

Health chief worried about ‘overwhelmed’ health service as mask mandate ends

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Professor Jason Leitch says he is still worried about the “overwhelmed nature” of the health service as the legal requirement to wear face coverings comes to an end in Scotland.

The national clinical director said coronavirus is now being dealt with through common sense and guidance rather than law.

He spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, saying it was the first time he had been in the studio in person in two years.

Vaccination and therapeutics have “changed the game”, Prof Leitch said, but he acknowledged the daily case rate was still high.

He said: “We’re still cautious as public health advisers because we’re still worried about the overwhelmed nature of our health systems around the world – not just here, but Scotland is no exception.

“Our emergency departments are struggling, our hospitals are struggling, not just with Covid – with backlog, with everything else coming in that has waited until this point to come forward.”

During the pandemic many people have been waiting before approaching the health service with their illness.

Prof Leitch was asked about the fact he had not been convinced by the effectiveness of face coverings early in the pandemic.

He said he wished he had known at that stage about the extent of asymptomatic transmission and the airborne nature of the virus.

The national clinical director was also asked about a video showing Nicola Sturgeon not wearing a face mask during a campaign visit to a barber’s at the weekend.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to the First Minister today, I imagine I’ll speak to her later.

“My understanding is it was a matter of seconds. She realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on. Which is actually what we’re asking people to do.

“The guidance is if you are in a crowded area inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media