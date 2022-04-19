Search

19 Apr 2022

Four children among six taken to hospital after four-car crash

Four children among six taken to hospital after four-car crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Two adults and four children had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving four vehicles.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A93 North Deeside Road near Banchory at about 3.30pm on Easter Monday.

The crash involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, a silver MG, a blue Nissan X-Trail and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

It resulted in a 38-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man and two children, aged one and three, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, Police Scotland said.

Meanwhile, three men, aged 66, 75 and 76, were treated by emergency services at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families as they recover from their injuries.

“The incident involved a number of vehicles, resulting in the road being closed for five hours.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media