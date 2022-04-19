Search

19 Apr 2022

Designer reveals new tartan for Scotland stars in Commonwealth Games

Designer reveals new tartan for Scotland stars in Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

A bespoke tartan created for Team Scotland’s outfits for the opening ceremony of this summer’s Commonwealth Games has been revealed – 100 days before the start of the international sporting event.

Designer Siobhan Mackenzie said she wants the outfits to showcase the “best of Scotland”, as she unveiled the new tartan she has created specifically for the Games.

Ms Mackenzie, who co-designed the garments worn by Scottish athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast four years ago, said she was “delighted” to take the lead in creating the ensembles for this year’s event.

When Scotland’s sports men and women enter the new redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28, their outfits will feature the new tartan, which will be produced by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk.

Ms Mackenzie said: “I am delighted to be designing the outfits for Team Scotland’s athletes and team members this summer.

“We want to bring a modern twist to the traditional formalwear, showcasing the best of Scotland with all eyes on our athletes at the opening ceremony.”

She added: “Sustainability is an important part of my approach and something that Team Scotland were passionate about reflecting in the design, with all components manufactured locally and using traditional methods where possible.

“It’s great to finally reveal the tartan design and I am looking forward to showing everyone the full outfits as we approach the Games.”

Elinor Middlemiss, chef de mission for Team Scotland, said: “The opening ceremony is such a special occasion, bringing all Commonwealth countries together to kickstart the Games, and we want to make our athletes feel proud to represent their nation on the world stage.

“Our athletes panel have been involved from the outset in the design discussions and we hope the end result from everyone’s efforts is a design that achieves that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media