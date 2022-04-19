Search

19 Apr 2022

Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals down by 10% in five days

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by 10% in the last five days.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland showed a total of 1,833 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.

The Easter weekend means Covid statistics for Scotland have not been published since Thursday.

Figures then showed there were 2,042 hospital patients with the virus, with the total having fallen 10.2% since then.

The latest figures include 16 people who are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, another 3,618 people have tested positive for the virus, and six more deaths have been recorded.

This takes the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid to 11,815.

