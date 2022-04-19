Hunt on for Scotland’s top tech innovator as part of UK-wide competition

The search for Scotland’s top tech innovator has begun, as part of a competition which promises to propel the winner on to the global stage.

The competition, KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in the UK, is now in its ninth year, and has seen previous winners such as Echo, What3Words and FIDO Tech go on to achieve international success and investment.

Amy Burnett, private enterprise senior manager for KPMG in Scotland, said the competition “aims to shine a light on some of the country’s most exciting businesses and ideas”.

“Scotland’s tech sector is in great health, with venture capital investment in scale-ups doubling last year, thanks to the talent and innovation you can find in every corner of the country,” she said.

Those crowned Scotland’s top tech innovators at an event in Glasgow in June, KPMG said, will “be given exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts and other tech innovators”.

Winners from across the UK will then be invited to pitch at a final at the University of Leeds, in West Yorkshire, later this year.

The winner of the UK-wide competition will go to the final at the Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, where they will compete for the global prize which will give them international recognition in KPMG Private Enterprise’s 2022 winners report.

Ms Burnett said: “Whether they’re tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we’re encouraging businesses to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take their operation to the next level.

“Taking part is a simple way to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most trusted advisers, industry leaders and influencers in Scotland as well as other major world markets through the global exposure in the finalist competition.”

Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a firm which specialises in vertical farming technology, were the competition’s Scottish winners in 2020.

David Farquhar, chief executive, said it was “wonderful to see our team receive the praise it deserves” after the company was named one of six finalists.

“Having been recognised by such a globally renowned business as KPMG has opened doors to some amazing opportunities for IGS – it really was a huge privilege to be selected for this competition,” he said.

Having started as a UK-wide search, the competition is now in its second year of going global and includes firms from 22 other countries including the US, China, Israel, and Ireland.