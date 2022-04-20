Search

20 Apr 2022

Almost a quarter of women say they have been stalked, survey finds

Almost a quarter of women say they have been stalked, survey finds

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Almost a quarter of women have been a victim of stalking behaviour, according to research.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds (68%) of men and women who were victims of stalking said it had a moderate to huge impact on their mental health.

Victim support charity Action Against Stalking (AAS) spoke to 1,970 men and women in Scotland to understand the extent of the problem.

They found that 23% of women reported being targeted with fixated, obsessive, unwanted, repeated behaviour at some point in their lives, but only 24% of these victims reported the behaviour to police.

One in seven men (14%) reported being stalked, according to the research, which was released ahead of National Stalking Awareness Week on April 25-29.

AAS chief executive Ann Moulds said: “We had anecdotal evidence from our helpline that stalking is a far bigger problem than people realise, but these results provide hard evidence that this type of unwanted and criminal behaviour is happening on a massive scale.

“Regardless of gender, stalking is a devastating crime that can have a huge impact on the mental, physical and financial health of victims.

“It’s vital that the public, employers and institutions understand just how damaging stalking is, and how insidious perpetrators can be.

“Greater understanding will help make sure victims are believed, supported and directed to expert help like that offered by Action Against Stalking.

“The growth in social media and new technology has undoubtedly fuelled the problem in recent years, giving stalkers additional tools to pursue their unwanted behaviours.”

The survey found that 33% of respondents who reported stalking behaviour to the police said it failed to stop them being targeted.

Comments from victims ranged from “I now suffer anxiety around unfamiliar men” and “I haven’t socialised since 2008, I keep to myself” to “I don’t trust myself to make new friends” and “I really don’t have a life any more”.

The research, carried out last autumn, was made possible through funding from the Scottish Government.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown MSP said: “The Scottish Government recognises the hugely damaging impact that stalking has on its victims. In 2010, Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to recognise stalking as a crime in its own right in law.

“We support Action Against Stalking to deliver expert support to victims of stalking and appreciate its efforts to improve both the understanding of, and response to, stalking behaviours.”

Anyone who has been a victim of stalking can get confidential support from Action Against Stalking by calling 0800 820 2427 and a member of the team will be in touch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media