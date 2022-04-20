Scotland records 45 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 45 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.
Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Wednesday showed 3,976 positive cases have been recorded, up 358 on the previous day.
The figures showed that 12.9% of the new positive cases were reinfections.
The total number of people who have died in Scotland within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 11,860.
The latest PHS figures showed there were 1,819 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 14 on the previous day.
There were 20 people in intensive care, up four.
