21 Apr 2022

Investigation after buzzard shot dead

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

A protected bird of prey suffered a “lingering and agonising death” after being shot, police have said.

Officers are investigating after the buzzard was found shot in woodland in Fife.

A member of the public discovered the dead bird at Mominail, near Ladybank, on the morning of Sunday April 9.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Wildlife crime liaison officer Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “It is sad and disappointing to find this dead bird which would have suffered a lingering and agonising death after being deliberately shot.

“Buzzards are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the wooded area to get in touch.

“We rely on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime and I urge anyone in the local and wider community to come forward if they have any information about who may have been responsible.

“If you can assist with our enquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2689 of Sunday, 9 April, 2022.”

