Search

21 Apr 2022

Sturgeon: Anti-abortion protests should be outside Parliament, not hospitals

Sturgeon: Anti-abortion protests should be outside Parliament, not hospitals

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has called for anti-abortion activists to protest outside the Scottish Parliament rather than intimidating people at hospitals.

There have been mounting calls for buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics to protect women from being targeted.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service wrote to women’s health minister Maree Todd last week to express concern over protesters being able to “pressure” service users outside hospitals.

The buffer zones would ban certain activities designed to deter or prevent women from accessing abortion care within 150 metres of the entrance to a clinic or hospital.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon asked the First Minister in Parliament if she has any regrets about not implementing buffer zones.

Ms Sturgeon said she recognises people have a right to protest – but told them to do it “where the laws are made” rather than confront women who are often in “extreme distress”.

She replied: “First, can I say, on behalf of the Scottish Government but also as First Minister personally, that we are committed to ensuring that all women are able to access timely abortions without judgment.

“I condemn, and I will do so in the strongest possible terms, any attempts to intimidate women as they choose to access abortion services.

“People, of course, have a right to protest against abortion, but they should do that outside Parliament, where the laws are made. They should not do that outside a hospital, where women are undergoing abortions, and of course, experiencing often, as they do so, extreme distress.

“The buffer zones working group has been meeting and is looking at ways to prevent any patients feeling harassed or intimidated when accessing healthcare.”

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay has called for the zones to be introduced around clinics, highlighting a risk that leaving action to local authorities will create a “postcode lottery, whereby some women are able to access abortion services without fear of harassment, but others are not”.

SNP MSP John Mason came under fire after admitting last year that he had attended a controversial abortion “vigil” three years previously.

Mr Mason had said in an email to campaign group Back Off Scotland that he attended the event, going on to say he considered abortion to be “seldom essential or vital”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media