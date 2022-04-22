Douglas Ross accuses SNP of ‘leaving behind’ Scotland’s rural communities

The SNP has been accused of “leaving behind” rural communities during their time in power.

Douglas Ross made the statement while on a farm visit in Perthshire as part of his party’s local government campaign trail.

The Scottish Tory leader accused ministers in the Scottish Government of being “obsessively focused on the central belt” while, he said, policies have ended up having a “detrimental impact” on rural and remote areas.

Mr Ross, who is an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said the SNP has “over-promised and under-delivered” for areas in more rural parts of the country.

He said delays to the installation of super-fast broadband, the controversy surrounding the two delayed ferries at a cost of more than £250 million, and a ruling out on doubling the Rural Housing Fund meant remote communities have become a “complete afterthought” for the Scottish Government.

Mr Ross said: “When it comes to day-to-day services, it is our rural residents and businesses who can feel most detached from decision-making.

“That’s exacerbated even further by the SNP’s savage cuts to council budgets year after year. There is an almost endless list of policy areas where the SNP have over-promised and under-delivered for rural Scotland.

“From not delivering on their flagship broadband programme to their scandalous failure to deliver new ferries for our island communities, and even now rowing back on previous commitments to upgrade vital rural trunk roads, the SNP are simply not on your side if you live in a rural area.”

The Scottish Tory leader also revealed councillors for his party are looking to introduce a countryside education day in local authority areas in order to ensure pupils in Scotland’s schools receive information on rural life, local farming and food production.

“Our rural and remote communities are all too often a complete afterthought for the SNP Government. They have been completely left behind by ministers who shape policies with only the central belt of Scotland in mind,” Mr Ross added.

“That is why our councillors will introduce a countryside education day to ensure our school pupils gain an insight into a rural way of life and see first-hand the challenges of farming and food production.”