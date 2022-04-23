Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire

A man was taken to hospital after a bus went up in flames in Glasgow city centre.
Just after midday on Saturday, firefighters were called to Renfield Street when a First Bus caught fire.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle as flames engulfed the double decker bus.
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We attended at 12.15pm to reports of a bus fire on Renfield Street.
“All persons were evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished.”
And a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.
“A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.”
