Two charged in connection with attempted murder after suspected gas leak

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after emergency services responded to a gas leak.
Police were called to King Street, Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, on Saturday at about 2.25pm to a suspected gas leak and two people were taken to hospital.
A 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are now set to appear in court on Monday after they were charged by officers in connection with the attempted murder.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder at King Street, Stenhousemuir, on Saturday, 23 April 2022.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and they are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, April 25.”
Officers said on Saturday a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.