Search

25 Apr 2022

Nicola Sturgeon announces grant to help just transition to net zero

Nicola Sturgeon announces grant to help just transition to net zero

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Nicola Sturgeon is to announce a £100,000 annual trade union grant to help in Scotland’s just transition to net zero.

The First Minister will tell the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) annual congress in Aberdeen on Monday the money will be used to help support a fair approach to significantly cutting people’s environmental impact.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The unions, through the creation of the Just Transition Commission, have already been fundamental to our policy thinking about a just transition.

“This funding will ensure that they continue to be vital, as we get on with delivering good, green jobs and a truly just transition.”

The STUC will use the taxpayer cash to help co-ordinate worker engagement, share best practice, and provide policy support.

A just transition supports a net-zero and climate resilient economy, the Scottish Government said, in a way that delivers fairness and tackles inequality and injustice.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The Scottish Government economic strategy rests on the idea that by supporting those who are in poverty, by delivering a just transition, by supporting fair work – we can help people to fulfil their potential and to contribute to our economy and our society.

“That’s a principle which I know the STUC is also committed to. It’s why they are valuable partners, and also important sources of challenge, as we work to create a fairer, greener Scotland.”

Roz Foyer, the STUC’s general secretary, said that the “trade union movement has been at the forefront of pushing for a just transition, ensuring climate justice is entwined with workers’ voices”.

“This funding, in addition to the work ongoing within the Just Transition Commission, will ensure we hold business, Government and all other stakeholders to account,” she said.

“We must secure good, green jobs, we must not leave communities abandoned and we must place fair work and workers’ voices at the heart of any just transition.”

In the Programme for Government, Holyrood ministers said they would establish a Just Transition Plan for all sectors, with the energy industry due to be the first – published alongside a new energy strategy.

But, last month, the Scottish Government announced it had delayed its Just Transition Plan until the autumn due to the “fast-moving energy landscape”.

Michael Matheson, Net Zero Secretary, confirmed the delay in an answer to a parliamentary question on March 30.

A just transition, Mr Matheson said, is a “non-negotiable aspect of our journey to net zero”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media