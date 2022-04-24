New tourism network calls on visitors to support local enterprises

A new national tourism body is urging visitors to support community-owned tourism enterprises as the sector recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

A network of around 100 tourism groups, Scottish Community Tourism (Scoto) aims to promote and represent community-run ventures.

It wants tourists to make a conscious choice to seek out accommodation, activities and food and drink services offered by local community bodies in order for money to be reinvested into the area.

The new body launched on Monday, with promotional activities planned by members throughout the week.

An interactive website has been designed for the launch, showcasing Scotland’s independent hospitality offerings, including cafes, pubs, distilleries, shops and cultural centres.

Members will be offered a free listing on the website, and venues who join the network will receive placemarkers to identify themselves as community-owned enterprises.

Russell Fraser, founding member and chairman of Scoto and manager of the Loch Ness Hub in Drumnadrochit in the Highlands, said such support from visitors will have “immediate and long-lasting benefits” for the communities they visit.

Mr Fraser said: “Every penny spent with our members is an investment in our landscape, our culture, our people and their future.

“Our vision of sustainable, regenerative tourism ensures that the benefits of tourism are felt across the community, through sustainable development, employment, improved connectivity and the natural environment.

“We want visitors in Scotland to make a conscious choice to support local tourism enterprises, knowing that their support will have immediate and long-lasting benefits for that community.”

Chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Marc Crothall, said: “Supporting, encouraging and enabling more community led tourism is a key aim set out in our national tourism strategy Scotland Outlook 2030.

“The formation of Scoto is very timely as we recover from the pandemic and the tourism sector starts to get moving again.

“Community-led tourism will not only help drive greater economic benefit to the local economies but it will also deliver the real authentic memorable experiences that we know the future visitor is seeking.”

The network has received funding from the Scottish Government Tourism Leadership and Recovery Grant, and has been supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise and the Social Enterprise Academy.

Karen Craib, tourism project manager at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Scottish Enterprise and our partners are delighted to have helped establish Scoto, which will showcase the fantastic range of community-owned tourist enterprises right across Scotland.”