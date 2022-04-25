Search

25 Apr 2022

Risk of ‘lost generation’ of children with additional support needs, groups say

Risk of ‘lost generation’ of children with additional support needs, groups say

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

There could be a “lost generation” of children with additional support needs (ASN) due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a coalition of groups which provide specialist care.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) is calling for increased funding for ASN services ahead of the local elections.

It also wants councils to invest in mental health services and appoint a councillor as a mental health champion.

The SCSC says coronavirus and the  increased cost of living has put growing pressure on existing ASN services.

Some 232,753 children in the education system are classed as having ASN.

An SCSC spokesman said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis are having a devastating impact on the lives of many of our children and young people, exacerbating already existing staff shortages and inadequate services.

“That is why it is essential that incoming council administrations put services that benefit the lives of our children and young people at the very heart of policy commitments.

“We are conscious that councils are facing an incredibly challenging financial environment, but they play a critical role in supporting those children and young people with ASN, or we are in danger of facing a lost generation of vulnerable children and young people.

“If Scotland is to be one of the best places in the world for vulnerable children and young people to grow up in, we would urge our councils to work with closely the Scottish Government and other agencies, across the public, private and third sectors, to ensure that we can turn this vision into a reality.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media