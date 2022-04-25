Scotland records 2,196 coronavirus cases

Scotland has recorded 2,196 coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) noted that register offices are generally closed at weekends.
It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid is 11,955.
PHS figures published on Monday showed there were 1,620 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 22 in intensive care.
The data showed that the reinfection rate was 11.8%.
