Search

25 Apr 2022

Campaigners to hold day of action to support laws on right to food for all Scots

Campaigners to hold day of action to support laws on right to food for all Scots

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Campaigners are set to hold a collective day of action at Holyrood to support legislation on the right to food for all Scots.

The Landworkers’ Alliance (LWA), a grassroots union of farmers, foresters and land-based workers in the UK, will be taking part in the action as part of the Scottish Food Coalition.

The activists will call on MSPs to transform Scotland’s food system for the better when they campaign outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

As the Good Food Nation Bill edges closer to becoming law, the group is urging Scottish politicians to ensure the legislation paves the way for “meaningful transformation” regarding health, environmental sustainability, fair trade and workers’ rights.

The Bill was first brought before Parliament on October 7 2021 following lengthy delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group wants the Bill to empower communities to shape their own food system, make the right to food a reality in Scotland, and preserve the local environment for future generations.

Tara Wight, LWA Scotland Policy Coordinator, said: “The Landworkers’ Alliance, as part of the Scottish Food Coalition, wants the Good Food Nation Bill to clearly state that its purpose is to protect the right to food for everyone in Scotland – today and for future generations.

“It means reducing food insecurity, supporting local food production and ensuring Scotland’s food system is fair for all.”

Abi Mordin, farmer and local food systems campaigner, said: “The Good Food Nation Bill is a great step forward in Scottish food policy, but we need to make sure it goes far enough.

“We need this Bill to ensure that everyone has the right to affordable and ecologically produced food.

“This is an opportunity to lay the foundations to transform our food system into one that values the work that goes into putting healthy, locally grown food on our plates, and that sustains our environment for generations to come.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media