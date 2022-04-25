Search

25 Apr 2022

Defence lawyers to boycott complex domestic abuse cases in legal aid dispute

Defence lawyers to boycott complex domestic abuse cases in legal aid dispute

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Defence lawyers will boycott certain domestic abuse cases in Scottish courts, in an escalation of the dispute over legal aid payments.

The Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (SSBA) has repeatedly said that legal aid funding is inadequate.

Its members will no longer take on cases where the accused is charged under Section 1 of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, which introduced a new offence of “coercive control”.

The SSBA says these types of cases involve significantly more work than others.

In March, Community Safety Minister, Ashten Regan, said the Scottish Government would offer a “significant” increase in legal aid fees on top of a 5% rise due to go ahead in April.

The SSBA said this failed to address the long-running underfunding of the sector and recent increases in fee rates have been eaten up by inflation.

It said: “There was a 25% reduction in the number of solicitors engaged in legal aid work over the 10 years prior to the pandemic.

“That pattern has been exacerbated in recent years. The Scottish Government have made incremental increases to the fixed fee paid in the bulk of criminal cases but, when inflation is considered, the fee has dropped by almost half in real terms.

“This means that it is no longer financially viable for legal aid practitioners to take on complex cases at legal aid rates.”

Solicitors have now taken the “difficult, but necessary” decision to refuse to act in certain domestic abuse cases, the SSBA said.

The organisation’s statement continued: “Offences under Section 1 of the 2018 Act are inherently complex and involve significantly more work than most summary cases.

“For example, the same fee is payable for a summary case alleging a single punch on a specific date and time as is payable for an allegation under Section 1 of the 2018 Act which must relate to behaviour over a period of time (which could be years) and which refers to multiple incidents.

“The fees payable for legal aid work are derisory.

“As a profession, we cannot undertake complex cases for a fixed fee rate which was set decades ago and was never intended to include such complex and lengthy cases.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of the further disruptive action planned by the profession, and that this will target, specifically, cases involving some of the most vulnerable victims and those accused who are explicitly barred from representing themselves.

“We have provided a 5% increase to all legal aid fees in 2021, with a further 5% increase from April this year.

“An offer of a further increase of up to 7.5% has been rejected by the profession. It is simply not possible to provide the 50% increase sought by the profession.

“The Cabinet Secretary met with the Law Society president last week to discuss options to move this agenda forward, including a proposal for mediation or conciliation. This offer remains in place.

“While we remain committed to continuing our dialogue with the profession on a way forward, we are considering appropriate actions that we can take to mitigate the impact of this action and will work with willing partners to do that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media