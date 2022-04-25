Search

25 Apr 2022

Two charged with attempted murder following suspected gas leak

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after emergency services responded to reports of a gas leak.

Larbert residents Christopher McTaggart, 40, and Stacey Archibald, 31, appeared on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The pair are charged with two counts of attempted murder and culpable and reckless conduct.

Both made no plea and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Police were called to King Street, Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk, on Saturday at about 2.25pm to a suspected gas leak and two people were taken to hospital.

Officers at the time said a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman from gas distribution company SGN said staff attended a property in Stenhousemuir at the request of the police following reports of a gas leak.

But when the engineer arrived, the gas supply to the property had already been turned off at the meter.

