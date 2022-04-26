Firefighters tackle car on fire on M8

Firefighters have tackled a car fire on the M8 which led to the closure of a section of the motorway.
Two fire engines went to the scene between junctions five and six near Harthill when the alarm was raised at 9.49am on Tuesday.
There were no reports of any casualties.
Traffic Scotland said that the M8 eastbound between junction five and junction six at Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, was closed for a time, though lane two had reopened by 10.35am.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted to reports of a car on fire on the M8 eastbound near Harthill at around 9.50am on Tuesday, 26 April, 2022.
“There were no injuries reported and emergency services attended to extinguish the fire.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.