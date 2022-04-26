Man plans Land’s End to John O’Groats scooter record bid in charity challenge

A man is hoping to travel 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats on a scooter and set a new Guinness world record as part of a charity challenge.

Stuart Jamieson, 46, from Bo’ness, West Lothian, is gearing up for the event in memory of his late wife, Eva.

He is hoping to complete the challenge in just 10 days. With the current record set at 21 days, he will have reserve days if he is behind schedule.

The fitness fanatic, who owns SJ Fitness Coaching, said: “I’m confident I can do this challenge in 10 days as it’s an average of 95 miles a day I’m scooting.

“The current Guinness world record is 21 days, so I have additional days in reserves if I find I’m behind schedule.

“I don’t think I will be as I’ve been comfortably managing to scoot over 90 miles in a day whilst training.”

Starting on Saturday April 30 in Land’s End, Mr Jamieson will pass through Taunton, Bristol, Warrington and Carlisle before crossing into Scotland.

Upon arrival, he will zoom through Moffat, South Queensferry, Perth, Inverness and Dingwall before the final stretch to John O’Groats on May 9.

Mr Jamieson added: “I’ll have GPS trackers and photos will be taken too as validation for Guinness World Records.

“I will be camping, as well as staying in BBs, and travelling as light as possible, and once I make my way to Scotland, my two kids – Beth and Oscar – will be joining me, doing a little bit of scooting. It’s important for them to be a part of this challenge as it’s in memory of their mum.

“Eva died of cancer in 2018, which was just devastating for the family.”

The challenge will not be Mr Jamieson’s first. He has previously ran 40 marathons in 40 weeks and is set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year.

He added: “To mark what would’ve been her 40th birthday last July, I ran 40 marathons in 40 weeks and next year I’m going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as Eva always to do that.”

He will be raising money for the end of life charity Marie Curie with his efforts. He has raised almost £12,000 for them since 2018.

Marie Curie community fundraiser Jim Stewart said: “It’s through selfless fundraisers like Stuart that we are able to continue providing care and support to terminally-ill people and their loved ones at home, or in one of our hospices, across the country.

“Over the last few years Stuart has taken on some impressive challenges, but by aiming to set a new Guinness World Record, this is extremely inspiring.

“Having met Stuart several times I know he can do it. Yes, he has the physical strength and stamina, but he also has the steely determination to keep going.

“He knows how hard Eva fought when she was living with cancer and it’s knowing that this challenge would make her so proud, which is why I’m confident he’ll set a new record.

“Team Marie Curie members will be cheering Stuart on from one end of the UK to the other, ready to greet him as he crosses the finishing line in John O’Groats.”

To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scoot-lejog