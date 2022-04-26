Search

26 Apr 2022

Union to ballot council workers over industrial action in row over pay

Union to ballot council workers over industrial action in row over pay

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

A union that represents council workers is preparing to ballot for industrial action amongst “targeted groups” of staff as part of an ongoing row over pay.

Unite confirmed it was looking to stage a vote after a consultative ballot found that 91% of its members would be prepared to take action.

It comes after unions representing local government staff rejected the 2% pay increase that had been offered to them by council bosses.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham insisted that the local authority organisation Cosla “should hang its head in shame over the derisory offer put to our members which was rejected outright”.

Ms Graham said: “Inflation and the cost of living is spiralling upwards yet local government workers are being treated with contempt.

“Unite’s members in local government right across Scotland have their union’s full backing in their fight for decent pay.”

Unite said it was “now preparing to ballot targeted groups of local government workers in the coming weeks in the escalating dispute over pay”.

Unite industrial officer, Wendy Dunsmore, said: “Local government workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic. The 2% offer on the table is nearly five times behind the current cost of living, and that’s a disgrace.

“Let’s remember that the majority of these workers are low paid, and female.”

She continued: “The Scottish Government has starved local authorities of adequate funding for more than a decade but Unite won’t allow our members to be starved of a fair and decent pay rise.

“It is time Cosla fought hard for those hard-working workers who are now suffering in-work poverty.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media