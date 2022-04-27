Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 12,000

More than 12,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

Scotland has recorded has recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS) data on Wednesday.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,006.

In total, 3,194 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, up 483 on Tuesday, when 2,711 were recorded.

Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available, which presents data on #COVID19 across Scotland. ➡️https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/OCBgmvkcT5 — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) April 27, 2022

PHS data published on Wednesday showed there were 1,529 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 15 on the day before.

There were 25 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, down one on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 13.8%.

Meanwhile, the PHS weekly Covid-19 report showed that in the week ending April 24 a total of 20,791 Covid-19 cases have been identified by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or LFD (lateral flow device), which was 31.8% down on the previous week.

In the four weeks to April 19, there has been a 46.9% decrease in the number of new hospital admissions with the virus.

The report, published on Wednesday, showed that in the week ending April 19, there were 851 admissions to hospital with a positive Covid-19 test (PCR or LFD), down from 1,603 in the week to March 22.

The highest number of new admissions was in people aged 80 plus.