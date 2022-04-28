Sir Chris Hoy to tackle bike challenge for homeless campaign Social Bite

Sporting stars Sir Chris Hoy and Al Kellock are set to raise £1 million for a homeless project by cycling between Scotland’s biggest cities.

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris and Mr Kellock, the former Scotland rugby captain, will be in the saddle as part of Social Bite’s second Break the Cycle campaign.

They will be cycling the 60 miles from Glasgow to Edinburgh on Sunday, September 4, with the goal of raising funds for Social Bite to deliver support to homeless people.

Social Bite started life as a sandwich stall on Rose Street, Edinburgh, and has developed into a social enterprise offering employment opportunities to formerly homeless.

Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’ve been a proud supporter of Social Bite for a number of years now, from the very first sleep-out event in 2016 through to the first Break the Cycle event last year.

“The work they do is inspiring and has such a positive impact on so many people’s lives so it’s always great to help out in whatever way I can.”

“I had great fun in 2021 cycling with all the other fundraisers and can’t wait to return again this September for what promises to be an even bigger and better event for a great cause.”

Keen cyclists are invited to join Chris and Al and there will be routes for all abilities, including new 20-mile and three-mile cycle routes.

Those keen to take on a challenge can also join Sir Chris on the 60-mile cycle as part of Team Hoy and will set off from the Velodrome in Glasgow.

Mr Kellock will be leading Team Tom Smith from Glasgow Warrior’s Scotstoun stadium and will join the 1000 participants expected to head to Edinburgh.

Ten per cent of the funds raised will be donated to a trust that has been set up in aid of former Scotland rugby star, Tom Smith, who died this month.

Al said: “I’m thrilled that myself and Glasgow Warriors are supporting Social Bite with its Break the Cycle campaign which does so much to help support people who need it most.

“I would encourage Scottish Rugby fans to join me in setting off from Scotstoun Stadium all the way to BT Murrayfield and I’m really looking forward to raising as much money as possible for the cause as well as supporting the creation of a trust for Tom Smith’s family after his tragic passing.”

The mammoth 60-mile route will finish at BT Murrayfield Stadium where organisers promise a festival like atmosphere.

Those who are not able to attend in September can show their support in taking on their own 60-mile challenge to raise funds using any mode or method.

Josh Littlejohn, CEO and co-founder of Social Bite, said: “Break the Cycle is back this year, bigger and better and thrilled to have Sir Chris and Al on board to once again help us raise much-needed funds to break the cycle of homelessness.

“The funds raised at Break the Cycle will help us support people across the country who have experienced homelessness, whether that’s through supporting people to find a safe place to call home, empowering people to get a job, or by providing free, fresh food to people who are homeless or in food poverty.”

“With our new routes this year, the support of our famous faces getting involved, and what promises to be a real festival feel at the finish line at BT Murrayfield, we’re in for a really exciting event. Sign up to join this year’s Break the Cycle to raise vital funds to end homelessness.”