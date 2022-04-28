Search

28 Apr 2022

Scotland records 29 coronavirus deaths

Scotland records 29 coronavirus deaths

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Scotland has recorded 29 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,587 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,035.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published on Thursday showed there were 1,458 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 71 on the day before.

There were 23 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, two down on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 14.3%.

Meanwhile, latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that in the week to April 24 there were 121 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, eight fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by PHS because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

As of April 24, NRS data shows there have been a total of 14,455 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media