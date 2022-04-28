Scotland records 29 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 29 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,587 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,035.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published on Thursday showed there were 1,458 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 71 on the day before.

There were 23 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, two down on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 14.3%.

Meanwhile, latest figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that in the week to April 24 there were 121 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, eight fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by PHS because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

As of April 24, NRS data shows there have been a total of 14,455 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.