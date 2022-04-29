Council workers to strike during local elections in row over pay

Upcoming local elections could be affected as 200 employees at Renfrewshire Council are set to strike in a row over pay.

Craft workers at the local authority voted unanimously to walk out starting at 8am on Tuesday, May 3, until Friday, May 6, at 1pm. An overtime ban will also be in place during this time.

The tradespeople and apprentices work within building services at the council and are responsible for setting up and dismantling the polling stations. They were also due to deliver the ballot boxes to the count at the polls next week.

Unite the Union, who represent the workers, said that Renfrewshire Council has offered members a below inflation pay rise. The union also claimed the council threatened to remove workers when notice of the strike was served.

According to Unite, the move could be in breach of the Employment Relations Act (1999). The council may have to pay workers compensation if courts rule in favour of Unite.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Unite’s craft workers are rightly angry not only at the below inflation pay offer at a time of punishing living costs, but at the potentially illegal and costly actions by Renfrewshire Council.

“The council has to make a more acceptable offer to our members.

“Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, terms and conditions.”

James O’Connell, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s members in the trades and our apprentices have reached the end of their patience with Renfrewshire Council’s mind games.

“Strike action will now hit the forthcoming elections and we do not rule out taking further action beyond May 6. The council should get back round the negotiating table rather than deliberately taking steps to escalate this dispute.”

The PA News Agency has approached Renfrewshire Council for comment.