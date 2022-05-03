Man to appear in court charged in connection with death of 47-year-old

Police have formally identified a man who died in hospital after being found injured in a Glasgow house.
Paul Byrne was found seriously hurt at a property in the city’s Glenalmond Street at about 7.50pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said.
The 47-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested by officers and charged in connection with the death.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.
“I would also like to thank the local community for their help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”
