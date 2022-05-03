Search

03 May 2022

Man appears in court charged with the murder of Paul Byrne in Glasgow

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 6:25 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 47-year-old in Glasgow.

Mark Byrne, 49, appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he was accused of the murder of Paul Byrne.

Byrne, of the city, did not submit a plea to the charge, nor to a separate charge put to him under the Road Traffic Act, and he was remanded in custody.

Paul Byrne, 47, was found seriously hurt at a property in Glenalmond Street, Sandyhills, at about 7.50pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said on Tuesday.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”

Mark Byrne is expected to appear before a court again within the next eight days.

