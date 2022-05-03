Search

04 May 2022

Sarwar urges Scots to make ‘different choices’ in Thursday’s council elections

Sarwar urges Scots to make ‘different choices’ in Thursday’s council elections

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:25 AM

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is calling on voters to make “different choices” in this week’s local council elections.

With households across the country hit by rising prices, he insisted that Scots were being “failed” by two “out-of-touch governments” at Holyrood and Westminster.

But he insisted his party had a plan to “tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together”.

Mr Sarwar spoke out on the final day of campaigning ahead of local government elections, with seats in 32 councils across Scotland up for grabs in Thursday’s vote.

Over the course of the campaign, Labour said it had distributed more than two million pieces of party literature to homes across the country, while activists have spoken to more than 100,000 people on the doorsteps.

With energy bills, petrol costs and food prices all rising, Mr Sarwar said: “Millions of people are struggling as family finances are devastated.

“Too many Scots are having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis bites.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We can make different choices.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.”

He appealed to voters, saying: “At this election you can choose more division and decline with the SNP and the Tories – or you can demand more action with Labour.

“These local elections are also your chance to vote for a local champion that will stand up for you, your family and your community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media