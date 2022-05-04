Police hunt for two youths after man stabbed in targeted attack

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed by two youths in what is being treated as a targeted attack.
The 25-year-old was in a blue Honda car with two friends at about 11pm on Tuesday, May 3, in Balfour Place in the Leith area of Edinburgh.
Two youths approached the vehicle from Pilrig Park and began speaking to him before attacking him. The pair stabbed the young man before running off.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. No-one else was injured during the incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.